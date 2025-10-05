Komeito Conveys Concerns to New LDP Leader Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, has conveyed concerns among its supporters to Sanae Takaichi, who was elected leader of the LDP on Saturday.

Following Takaichi's win in the LDP leadership election, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito and other officials met with her.

At the meeting, the Komeito side told Takaichi that they are cautious about senior government officials' visits to the war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo and the tightening of policies related to foreign citizens in Japan, according to Saito, who spoke to reporters after the meeting.

Saito said he told Takaichi that there are strong concerns among Komeito supporters, and that it cannot remain in the coalition unless these concerns are addressed.

"A coalition cannot stand without common policies and ideologies," he told reporters.

