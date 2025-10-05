Member of Boy Band "Ae! Group" Arrested on Public Indecency Charge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested Keita Richard Kusama, a 29-year-old member of boy band "Ae! Group" on a public indecency charge.

Kusama is suspected of exposing his lower body around the entrance of a building in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward at around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday. He is believed to have been drunk at the time.

He was arrested after a passerby witnessed the scene and reported it to the police, according to police sources.

Ae! Group is a five-member idol group managed by Starto Entertainment Inc., which manages performers who belonged to now-defunct Johnny & Associates Inc.

