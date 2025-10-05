Chinese Survey Ship Spotted within Japan EEZ for 5th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese marine survey vessel has been spotted within Japan's exclusive economic zone off the island of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture for the fifth time since late last month, Japanese Coast Guard officials said.

The Xiang Yang Hong 22 was extending a pipe-like object into the sea about 420 kilometers west of the island around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the JCG's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the city of Kagoshima.

The same vessel was spotted twice in late September and once each on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Saturday, the JCG urged the Chinese vessel over the radio to stop its activity, warning that a marine survey without Japan's consent is unacceptable. The vessel then left the EEZ around 12:15 p.m., crossing the geographical median line between the two countries to the west.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]