Japan to Revise Corporate Human Rights Action Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to revise its action plan for preventing human rights violations linked to corporate activities by the end of the year.

A draft of the revised plan designates human rights due diligence procedures and the establishment of human rights-linked measures at small companies as "priority areas" for the first time.

The government aims to accelerate efforts across entire supply chains by encouraging small businesses that have been slower than large corporations to adopt human rights measures to make improvements.

The draft stipulates that the purpose of the action plan is to "ensure and improve the international competitiveness and sustainability of Japanese companies," as well as to promote the protection of human rights in society as a whole.

It focuses on creating effective systems for companies of all sizes, by sharing precedent cases and expanding consultation services. This emphasis reflects the fact that many large companies have drawn up human rights policies that outline their stances on respecting human rights during the current five-year action plan period through this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]