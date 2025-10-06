Takaichi-Led LDP Seen Leaning toward Coalition Talks with DPFP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--With the inauguration of Sanae Takaichi as president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the LDP is likely to shift its focus in coalition talks from the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) to the Democratic Party for the People, another opposition group.

Takaichi, who is expected to be named prime minister following her victory in the LDP's presidential election Saturday, and the DPFP have a strong policy affinity. In addition, LDP supreme adviser Taro Aso, believed to be a key backer of Takaichi, has long sought to form a coalition between the current ruling LDP-Komeito bloc and the DPFP.

Still, the hurdles for a three-way coalition involving the DPFP are by no means low, and the outlook remains uncertain.

Asked which political party she would prefer to enter coalition talks with, at a press conference Saturday, Takaichi said, "I won't say which party at this point."

A source close to her said, however, "It's the DPFP first."

