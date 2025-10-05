Takaichi Calls for Work-Life Balance after Facing Pros and Cons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday encouraged reporters to value work-life balance, amid the pros and cons of her remark about the issue the previous day.

"I'm working, but today is Sunday," Takaichi told reporters after meeting with LDP supreme adviser Taro Aso at the party headquarters.

In a speech after winning the party leadership election on Saturday, Takaichi declared that she would "abandon the words 'work-life balance'" to work hard, drawing mixed reactions on social media and elsewhere.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]