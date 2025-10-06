LDP Head Takaichi Likely to Tap Motegi for Key Cabinet Post

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s newly elected Liberal Democratic Party leader Sanae Takaichi is expected to appoint former Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, to a key cabinet post if she becomes prime minister.

Takaichi, 64, elected LDP president Saturday, aims to launch her party leadership team as early as Tuesday after deciding whom to tap for positions including chair of the Policy Research Council. She intends to name General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki, 72, as secretary-general.

Motegi, who led a now-defunct intraparty faction, ran against Takaichi in the LDP election. He instructed former members of the faction to vote for Takaichi in the runoff.

Takaichi is mulling appointing former Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, 56, a former Motegi faction member with whom Takaichi shares a conservative political stance, as chief cabinet secretary.

She is considering putting LDP supreme adviser Taro Aso, who heads the party’s sole surviving faction, back to the post of vice president. But Aso has not indicated whether he would accept the post.

