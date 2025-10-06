Train Derails near Tokyo after Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--A local train collided with a parked train at Kajigaya Station in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, shortly past 11 p.m. Sunday.

This resulted in the derailment of the parked train but no one was injured.

The local train, consisting of 10 cars, was arriving at the inbound platform of Kajigaya Station of Tokyu Railways Co.'s Denentoshi Line when it struck the not-in-service train, which was also 10 cars long.

Following the incident, train services have been suspended from the first train on Monday between Shibuya Station and Saginuma Station on the Denentoshi Line, as well as between Futakotamagawa Station and Mizonokuchi Station on the Oimachi Line.

According to Tokyu Railways, the local train was bound for Shibuya Station from Chuo-rinkan Station, carrying a total of 151 passengers and crew members.

