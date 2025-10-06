BOJ's Economic Views Kept Unchanged for 8 of 9 Japan Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan lowered its economic assessment for Hokkaido, while keeping unchanged those for the remaining eight of the country's nine regions, in a quarterly report released Monday.

In the report, the central bank said that the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs has been limited in general, though the levies caused a fall in capital goods orders, as well as delays and cutbacks in investments due to uncertainty.

The BOJ said in the report, adopted at a meeting of its branch managers, that the regional economies are "recovering moderately," "picking up," or "picking up moderately."

The assessment for Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, was lowered from "picking up" to "picking up moderately," because of sluggish personal consumption amid higher prices and weak accommodation demand.

