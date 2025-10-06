Takaichi to Pick Suzuki, Kobayashi, Aso for Key LDP Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is slated to launch a new party leadership team Tuesday, picking General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki, 72, as secretary-general, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, as chairman of the Policy Research Council.

Takaichi, who was elected LDP president Saturday to succeed Shigeru Ishiba, also the country's outgoing prime minister, plans to appoint former Prime Minister Taro Aso, 85, as vice president, and former Policy Research Council Chairman Koichi Hagiuda, 62, as executive acting secretary-general.

Former Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, 56, is seen assuming the position of chief cabinet secretary if Takaichi is elected prime minister.

The new LDP president is set to name Haruko Arimura, 55, former minister in charge of measures to shore up the birthrate, as General Council chair and former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Keiji Furuya, 72, as chairman of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee.

Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama, 69, is expected to be tapped as Diet Affairs Committee chairman.

