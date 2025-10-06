Kia to Enter Japanese Market with Electric Van Next Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--South Korean automaker Kia Corp. will enter the Japanese market next spring through the release of the PV5 midsize electric van.

The PV5 is expected to have few rival models in Japan, whose market for electric vans of this size has not been fully developed. Kia, under the aegis of South Korean industry giant Hyundai Motor Co., aims to tap into demand from logistics companies and taxi operators.

Japan's electric vehicle market has seen tardy growth due to the slow pace of charging facility installations.

Still, as EVs are well-suited for fusion with advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving, Japanese automakers are ramping up efforts to expand their EV lineups. Kia therefore is expected to face severe competition in the coming years in the Japanese market.

Kia executive Kim Sangdae told a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday last week that Japanese automakers are far lagging in the field of electrification and that this is a big chance for his company.

