N-Box Remains Top-Selling Car in Japan in April-Sept.

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle topped domestic new car sales in Japan in April-September, marking its fourth consecutive year in the lead for the first half, industry data showed Monday.

Despite a 4.2 pct decline in sales from a year earlier to 97,958 units, N-Box remained highly popular thanks to its spacious interior and stylish design.

Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia minivehicle kept its spot as the second best-selling car in the first half of fiscal 2025, with its sales totaling 79,805 units, almost unchanged, according to the data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact came in third, with its sales rising 3.1 pct to 75,349 units.

Toyota's Corolla dropped one rank to fourth place, while Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Move minivehicle rounded out the top five.

