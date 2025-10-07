Lawyers Protest Takaichi’s “Work Like Workhorses” Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese group of lawyers tackling “karoshi,” or overwork-related deaths, has protested new Liberal Democratic Party leader Sanae Takaichi’s remarks calling on the ruling party’s members to “work like workhorses” and declaring that she would “abandon the words ‘work-life balance.'”

Takaichi made the remarks in her victory speech after winning the LDP leadership election on Saturday.

On Monday, the National Defense Counsel for Victims of Karoshi issued a statement demanding that she retract her remarks and arguing that her stance could force workers, including government employees, to overwork and work long hours and could revive an outdated mentality.“

The group is led by Hiroshi Kawahito, a lawyer who represented the family of an employee of major advertising agency Dentsu Inc. who committed suicide due apparently to overwork.

The family of an internal affairs ministry bureaucrat who killed himself in 2014 also released a statement through their lawyer, expressing outrage at Takaichi’s remarks and urging her to deeply reflect on them and apologize to those who have lost their family members due to overwork.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]