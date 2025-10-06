Japan's Imperial Couple Revisit Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday visited the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka for the second time.

At the Future of Life pavilion, which envisions a society 50 years from now, the Imperial couple viewed exhibits featuring androids and robots.

The Emperor showed his fascination at an android modeled after Natsume Soseki (1867-1916), saying that the Japanese novelist "continues to live on."

The Emperor and the Empress commented that the androids looked very human, according to Japanese roboticist Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at the University of Osaka, who guided the couple.

At the UN Pavilion, run by the United Nations, the Imperial couple watched a video introducing the world body with solemn expressions.

