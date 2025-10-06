Japan's Sakaguchi, 2 Others Win 2025 Nobel Medicine Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden said Monday that it has decided to award the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to three researchers, including Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi, for their discoveries of regulatory T cells, which modulate the immune system.

This came after the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, received last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Including Sakaguchi, 29 Japanese individuals have won Nobel prizes, including those who acquired U.S. citizenship.

Sakaguchi, 74, professor at Japan's University of Osaka, is the sixth Japanese winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and the first since Kyoto University professor Tasuku Honjo, 83, who received it in 2018.

Sakaguchi told a press conference Monday that he is happy and was surprised at his winning of the Nobel prize, expressing joy of his long years of basic research having been recognized.

