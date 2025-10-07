Sakaguchi Traveled Rocky Road in Research Leading to Nobel Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi, who has been named this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, did not always enjoy smooth sailing during his research life dedicated to the human immune system that led to the discovery of regulatory T cells.

Sakaguchi, 74, had been viewed as a maverick researcher because his research centered on suppressing immune responses while many other researchers sought ways to strengthen the immune system.

Despite going in the opposite direction from the mainstream, Sakaguchi continued his research and opened the way for new therapies that suppress excessive immune reactions.

A native of Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, Sakaguchi, professor at the University of Osaka, grew up in an easy-going environment, enjoying reading various kinds of books from his childhood. After studying at Shiga Prefectural Nagahamakita High School, he advanced to Kyoto University’s Faculty of Medicine, where he became interested in diseases involving the immune system.

The immune system normally attacks viruses and other foreign substances that enter the body, but attacks itself in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]