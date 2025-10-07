Japan Panel Eyes Vehicle Weight for Auto Tax Size

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel has broadly agreed to introduce vehicle weight as a factor to determine the size of automobile tax levied on owners.

Currently, the automobile tax rate is set in accordance with the size of engine displacement. To electric and fuel cell vehicles with no engine, the minimum rate is applied.

At a meeting Monday, the Local Public Finance Council, under the internal affairs ministry, reached the broad conclusion that more levies should be imposed on such vehicles following an increase in heavy luxury EV models that accelerate road deterioration.

The government and the ruling camp will review auto-related taxes in their annual discussions on fiscal 2026 tax system reforms later this year.

Owners of EVs, whose average prices reach 7 million yen or more, enjoy about an annual 10,000-yen tax discount compared with those of gasoline vehicles, sold at 3 million yen or more on average.

