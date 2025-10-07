Trump Praises Takaichi as Person of Great Wisdom, Strength

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is "a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Monday.

Trump applauded Takaichi's victory in Saturday's LDP leadership election, saying: "This is tremendous news for the incredible people of Japan. Congratulations to all!"

Takaichi is widely expected to be elected prime minister later this month. While she has not yet taken office as the country's leader, Trump referred to Takaichi as Japan's "first female prime minister" without mentioning her name in the post.

On Tuesday, Takaichi, in a post on X, expressed her gratitude for the president's comments, saying, "I'm very pleased to receive his kind words."

Takaichi also voiced her eagerness to further deepen and enhance the Japan-U.S. alliance. "We look forward to working together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region," she added.

