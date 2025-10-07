Japan's CDP Seeks Unified Opposition Candidate for PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan urged other opposition parties Tuesday to back a unified candidate to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The call was made at a meeting of parliamentary affairs heads from the CDP, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party, Sanseito and the Conservative Party of Japan. A House of Representatives group of independents also participated.

The DPFP did not give an immediate response, saying that it would pass on the call to party members.

CDP Secretary-General Jun Azumi told reporters that the possibility that the next prime minister will be elected from the opposition side is "becoming realistic," in light of strained relations between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, following the LDP's election of Sanae Takaichi as its president.

"If the opposition can come together, we may be able to win in the prime minister election," CDP parliamentary affairs leader Hirofumi Ryu said.

