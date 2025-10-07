Teachers in Japan Work Longest Hours: OECD Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Full-time teachers in Japan work longer hours than those in the other economies surveyed, a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development showed Tuesday.

Japanese teachers worked 52.1 hours per week in elementary schools and 55.1 hours in junior high schools, according to the report on the results of the 2024 OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey.

In Japan, the average working hours for both elementary and junior high schools decreased by four hours from the previous survey in 2018. But they still exceeded the overall averages by more than 10 hours, showing that long working hours remain a serious problem for Japanese teachers.

The survey covered 55 countries and regions, including OECD member states. The average working hours are based on data from 12 countries for elementary schools and 27 countries for junior high schools.

The average working hours for teachers in elementary schools among the surveyed countries came to 40.4 hours, while those for junior high school teachers were 41.0 hours.

