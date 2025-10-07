Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Pact to Be Applied for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday that a reciprocal access agreement between Japan and the Philippines, which took effect last month, will be applied for the first time to ongoing joint drills between the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Philippine Air Force.

Under the accord, the ASDF will also transport relief supplies to areas affected by a massive earthquake that occurred off the coast of Cebu Island on Sept. 30.

According to the Defense Ministry, the agreement stipulates the legal status of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military in each other’s country, simplifying immigration and other procedures.

The Philippines is the third country with which Japan has decided to conduct a joint drill under the RAA, after Australia and Britain.

The exercise, which is set to involve 30 ASDF officers by Saturday, will cover humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training.

