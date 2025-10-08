Japan Chemical Firms Seeking Partnerships over Next-Gen Chips

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Faced with a long slump in their mainline petrochemical operations, major Japanese chemical makers are working with other companies over businesses related to semiconductor materials.

While chemical makers are in the middle of a structural shift with hopes to turn the semiconductor-related businesses into their new pillars of growth, the rise of generative artificial intelligence has made it challenging for them to make semiconductors more functional on their own.

Therefore, they are taking measures with others, such as setting up a joint framework, to speed up the development of related materials.

In September, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. offered media outlets an opportunity to tour its Creative Integration Lab, a semiconductor-related research base built at the company's plant in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

Mitsui Chemicals boasts the world's largest share of protective tape used in the back-end process of semiconductor manufacturing, in which chips are cut from wafers.

