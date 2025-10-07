Japan-U.S. Summit Expected for Oct. 28

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are preparing to hold a summit between their leaders on Oct. 28, during President Donald Trump's anticipated visit to Japan late this month, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

If Sanae Takaichi, who was elected new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday, is appointed prime minister by the Diet, the country's parliament, this will be her first official meeting with Trump.

Trump's envisaged trip to Japan will be the first since his second administration was launched in January. He is most likely to be in Japan from Oct. 27 to 29, after attending a meeting related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia.

During his stay, the U.S. president is expected to meet with Emperor Naruhito, inspect the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and hold talks with families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

Trump met with abductees' families during his first term in office and has raised the issue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

