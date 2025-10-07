Japan Police Launch Talks on Stricter Drone Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency on Tuesday held the first meeting of an expert panel on measures against illegal drone flights, in light of the growing threat of drones being used for terrorism and other purposes.

The panel plans to compile a report by the end of the year on expanding the list of no-fly zones and penalties, with a view to revising the drone control law.

The law was established in 2016 in the wake of an incident in which a drone fell on the roof of the prime minister's office in Tokyo. It currently bans drone flights within about 300 meters of important facilities such as the National Diet Building, the Imperial Palace and nuclear power plants.

The law was revised in 2019 and 2020 to increase the no-fly zone list to cover Self-Defense Forces facilities and airports.

According to the NPA, drone performance has improved dramatically since the law was enacted. Even drones available at retail stores are now able to fly several times faster and carry objects several times heavier. Some overseas products can fly at speeds exceeding 100 kilometers per hour.

