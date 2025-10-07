Japan Nuclear Fuel Accepts Uranium for 1st Time in 11 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Rokkasho, Aomori Pref., Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. received natural uranium at its enrichment plant in the village of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, for the first time in 11 years on Tuesday.

The company resumed accepting natural uranium to meet the growing demand for enriched uranium used in nuclear power generation, in line with the restart of nuclear plants in Japan that were suspended following the March 2011 disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

Japan Nuclear Fuel resumed production at the enrichment plant in 2023 and has been using previously stored uranium.

"We want to continue contributing to Japan's energy security," Masaaki Saijo, who heads the company's enrichment operations, told reporters.

The plant is Japan's only uranium enrichment facility that uses centrifuges to enrich uranium.

