JFA Technical Director Kageyama Fired over Child Pornography

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Football Association at a press conference Tuesday announced the termination of its contract with Masanaga Kageyama, technical director at the association, over child pornography.

The decision was made at the day's board meeting. According to the JFA and foreign media reports, Kageyama, 58, was ruled guilty in France for viewing child pornography aboard an airplane.

Kageyama, who was scheduled to head for Chile to inspect the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, was detained in France on Thursday during a stopover.

At the press conference, held in Tokyo, JFA General Secretary Kazuyuki Yukawa said, "From the viewpoint of protecting privacy, I will refrain from giving an explanation" about details on the ruling for Kageyama and whether he has admitted to the charges.

On Kageyama's successor, Yukawa said that the JFA will hold discussions, including on the possibility of appointing an acting technical director.

