Yen Weakens past 151 per Dollar for 1st Time in 6 Months

New York, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The yen weakened past 151 per dollar for the first time in about six months in New York trading on Tuesday, amid concerns that Japan's fiscal deficit could expand if Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, becomes prime minister.

The Japanese currency also weakened against the euro, trading around the record low.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said earlier in the day that the government will closely monitor excessive or disorderly currency market fluctuations.

This remark temporarily supported the yen during Tokyo hours, but yen selling resumed later.

