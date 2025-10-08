Ishiba Plans to Issue Message on WWII around Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has shown his intention to release a statement marking 80 years since the end of World War II around Friday, according to Taku Yamasaki, former vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Yamasaki spoke to the press after he had dinner with Ishiba on Tuesday night. The dinner was also joined by former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa and former LDP Secretary-General Tsutomu Takebe.

According to Yamasaki, Ishiba also said that he wants to use Koizumi’s message issued as prime minister in August 2005 for the 60th war-end anniversary as one of the bases for his statement.

Ishiba explained that he will also seek inspiration from a book on the war by Naoki Inose, a writer and politician who now serves as secretary-general for opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, Yamasaki said.

