“Qilin” Hackers Claim Attack on Asahi

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A hacker group calling itself “Qilin” has claimed to have stolen 27 gigabytes of data from Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., it was learned Wednesday.

The holding firm of major beer maker Asahi Breweries Ltd. will carefully analyze the responsibility claim posted on the highly anonymous dark web the previous day and consider how to respond, company officials said.

Qilin said in the post that it breached more than 9,300 files containing financial data and employee information, among others. It also released images of some of data that are believed to have been stolen.

Asahi Group, which told police on Sept. 29 that it was hacked, has already confirmed that a ransomware attack temporarily paralyzed production and shipment of beer and other products. The system outage also forced Asahi group firms including the beer unit to put off new product launches scheduled for this month.

