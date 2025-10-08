Japan to Promote Graduate Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry Wednesday proposed a system to integrate undergraduate and graduate programs in a bid to increase the number of graduate school students and master's degree earners.

Under the system, shown at a Central Education Council subcommittee meeting the same day, students can earn all credits necessary to complete the bachelor's and master's degree courses in five years in total, compared with six years--four years in undergraduate education and two years at graduate schools--currently adopted by universities on a broad front with some exceptions.

Upon prior screening and the education minister's approval, universities will offer specifically designed integrated courses in which students can choose from earning graduate school credits in advance or finishing graduate programs in one year, the ministry explained, expressing hope for introducing the new system in fiscal 2026.

At a time when Japan sees only about 10 pct of undergraduate students go to graduate schools, the ministry, which aims to generate more globally active professionals, finds it necessary to make earning master's degrees an easier option for them, people familiar with the matter said.

