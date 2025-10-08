CDP Proposes DPFP Head Tamaki as Unified Opposition Candidate for PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday proposed to opposition peer Democratic Party for the People that the non-government camp back DPFP head Yuichiro Tamaki as a unified candidate to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

CDP Secretary-General Jun Azumi conveyed the proposal to his counterpart from the DPFP, Kazuya Shinba, during the day's meeting to discuss responses to the prime minister nomination election planned to be held at the beginning of the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary session.

With discussions between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito facing difficulties over the continuation of their coalition, Azumi said that opposition parties should present a unified candidate.

He added that Tamaki would be considered "a strong candidate" if opposition parties can agree to nominate him as their unified candidate.

Shinba did not answer Azumi's proposal right away, saying that he would discuss it with other party members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]