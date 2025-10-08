SoftBank to Acquire ABB's Robotics Biz for 5.4 B. Dlrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Wednesday that it will acquire the robotics business of major Swiss heavy electric machinery maker ABB Ltd. for 5,375 million dollars.

The two companies signed a definitive agreement on the deal the same day. Through the move, the Japanese technology investor aims to bolster its artificial intelligence robot operations.

ABB will spin off its robotics business into a holding company, and SoftBank Group will acquire all shares in the holding firm through a subsidiary.

The Japanese company plans to complete the acquisition in mid-to-late 2026, after obtaining regulatory approvals including in the European Union, China and the United States.

ABB has long handled industrial robots used in factories and other facilities. It has an extensive customer network and rich human resources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]