Japan to Launch Another Positioning Satellite on Dec. 7

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Wednesday that they will launch an additional Michibiki positioning satellite aboard an H3 rocket on Dec. 7.

The launch is scheduled to take place between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The Michibiki satellite system serves as the Japanese version of GPS, offering precise positioning to centimeter-level. Currently, five Michibiki satellites are in operation.

The Japanese government plans to launch another Michibiki satellite by the end of the current fiscal year, aiming to complete a seven-satellite system for positioning services using only the Michibiki network.

