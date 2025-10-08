INTERVIEW: Biz Leader Vows to Discuss Osaka Expo Legacies

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Discussions should be held on how new technologies and ideas showcased at the World Exposition in Osaka, a city in western Japan, will be put to practical use, local business leader Masayoshi Matsumoto said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"We will consider which can be the legacies of the Expo and how they will be implemented," said Matsumoto, chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation and deputy chairperson of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which organizes the event. The Expo is set to close on Monday.

The new technologies shown off at the Expo include flying cars.

"Legacies can range over a great variety," Matsumoto said. "They won't be realized unless we choose them in a comprehensive way and take necessary steps."

He emphasized the need for an organization that will bring together officials from the central and local governments and business executives to discuss the matter.

