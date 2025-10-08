Mitsubishi UFJ to Acquire Naming Rights for Japan National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is in talks to acquire naming rights for Japan's National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The acquisition is expected to cost around 10 billion yen over five years.

The stadium has been operated by Japan National Stadium Entertainment Inc., a company set up by a group led by NTT Docomo Inc., since its privatization in April, with naming rights viewed as a key revenue source.

