Emergency Wind, Wave Warnings Issued for Remote Tokyo Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued on Wednesday afternoon emergency warnings for strong winds and high waves for the remote Tokyo islands of Hachijojima and Aogashima.

The warnings were issued at 4:50 p.m., with very strong Typhoon Halong moving north over the sea southwest of the Izu Islands in the Pacific Ocean, which include both Hachijojima and Aogashima.

The 22nd typhoon of the year is expected to approach the two islands by Thursday morning, causing "strong gusts of wind that could destroy some houses," according to the agency.

"The typhoon has developed into something bigger than we had expected, due to the sea temperatures along its path being 1 to 2 degrees Celsius higher than average," Shuichi Tachihara, director of the agency's Forecast Division, told a press conference at the agency's headquarters in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

"We ask (residents and others) to ensure their safety early as we may see strong winds and high waves that we've never experienced before," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]