Suzuki Unveils Prototype Electric Minivehicle

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. on Wednesday unveiled a prototype of its Vision e-Sky electric minivehicle, for which it aims to begin mass production in fiscal 2026.

The Vision e-Sky, with a range of over 270 kilometers per charge, is designed for daily use, such as commuting and shopping.

The minivehicle will be displayed at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9.

Suzuki also plans to launch the e-Vitara electric SUV in January and an electric commercial minivan by the end of March.

