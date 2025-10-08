Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino Given 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, on Wednesday reappointed President Tomoko Yoshino for a third term, with the aim of continuing wage increases and expanding its membership.

"Membership rates have declined in recent years, so it's important to invite as many people as possible to join Rengo," Yoshino said at a press conference on the day.

Meanwhile, she said, "We can't spread wage increases if we only do the same thing as this year."

Since becoming Rengo's first female chief in 2021, Yoshino has focused on achieving higher wage increases and promoting gender equality.

Rengo also appointed Masashi Jinbo, head of the Japanese Electrical Electronic & Information Union, as head of its secretariat and Tomoko Nagashima, leader of the UA Zensen union for workers in the textile, chemical, commerce, food and general services industries, as deputy president.

