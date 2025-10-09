Asahi Group Confirms Info Leaks after Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that it has confirmed on the internet information that is believed to have leaked from the group due to a cyberattack.

It is not known whether the information believed to have been compromised includes data on the firm's clients. The company is rushing to identify the range and details of the information.

According to the firm, the impact of the cyberattack has been limited to its domestic network, and no impact has been confirmed for its overseas system at the moment.

Asahi Group has concluded that its ongoing system outage was caused by an attack using ransomware, a type of computer virus that encrypts data and demands ransom in exchange for decryption.

A hacker group calling itself Qilin claimed responsibility Tuesday, saying that it stole more than 9,300 data files from the company, including financial data and personal information on employees.

