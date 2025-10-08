Japan's Kitagawa, 2 Others Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Wednesday that it has decided to award the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Japan's Susumu Kitagawa, 74, professor at Kyoto University, and two other researchers "for the development of metal-organic frameworks."

Thirty Japanese individuals have won Nobel prizes, including Kitagawa, University of Osaka professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, who was named one of the three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday, and those with U.S. citizenships.

Kitagawa is the ninth Japanese to receive the chemistry prize and the first since Akira Yoshino, 77, honorary fellow at major Japanese chemical maker Asahi Kasei Corp., won it in 2019.

The other two winners of this year's chemistry prize are Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne and Omar Yaghi of the University of California, Berkeley.

The award ceremony is set to be held in Stockholm on Dec. 10.The prize money of 11 million Swedish krona will be divided equally among the three laureates.

