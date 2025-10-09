INTERVIEW: Takaichi Aide Skeptical about Need for Rate Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Masazumi Wakatabe, the brains behind new Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi's economic policies, has expressed his skepticism about a need for an early interest rate hike in Japan.

"If you ask me whether we're in a situation requiring an interest rate hike, it's a little different," Wakatabe, former Bank of Japan deputy governor and current Waseda University professor, said in an interview Wednesday.

He contributed an article on the economy to a book written and edited by Takaichi, who is expected to become prime minister later this month. The book was released last year.

Wakatabe said that the impact of the U.S. tariff policy on the Japanese economy may have surfaced. Japan's real gross domestic product for July-September, whose preliminary data will be announced in mid-November, "will probably show negative growth," he said.

"I wonder if it's necessary to raise interest rates in December when economic conditions are deteriorating," he stated, adding that if the BOJ raises interest rates, it needs to fully explain why.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]