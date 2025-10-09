LDP, Komeito Leaders to Meet Again Fri. over Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, will hold talks again on Friday to discuss whether to maintain the current coalition government between the two parties, Komeito executives affirmed Thursday.

At the start of an intraparty executive meeting, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito said he wants the LDP to take a firm stance on the issue of politics and money, referring to a high-profile slush funds scandal at the LDP.

"We will continue discussions to implement" tighter regulations on political donations, he added.

After Sanae Takaichi was elected new president of the LDP on Saturday, she and Saito held talks on Tuesday, but failed to reach an agreement to maintain the coalition and decided to continue discussions on the matter.

