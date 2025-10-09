Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Temporarily Issued for Hachijojima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy rain emergency warning for the remote Tokyo island of Hachijojima in the Izu Island chain in the Pacific at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The agency downgraded the special warning to a warning at 2:30 p.m.

After the special warning was issued, the town of Hachijo, which covers the island, issued an alert urging residents to take emergency safety measures, the highest level in the five-tier alert system.

A linear precipitation zone occurred in the southern part of the Izu Island chain as Typhoon Halong moved northeast and passed near Aogashima, one of the Izu Islands, at around 5 a.m.

The JMA downgraded its emergency warnings for strong winds and high waves that had been issued for seven municipalities on the Izu Islands, excluding Oshima, to less urgent warnings before noon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]