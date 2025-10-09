Japanese Ruling Party Lawmaker Furuya Leaves for Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Keiji Furuya, head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers aiming for stronger Tokyo-Taipei relations, and others left for Taiwan on Thursday to meet with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Friday.

The Taiwan visit by Furuya, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, may provoke China as he served as head of LDP lawmakers backing the party's new president, Sanae Takaichi, in Saturday's LDP leadership election and is now in the post of chairman of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee.

The visit coincides with Taiwan's foundation day on Friday.

"Taiwan and Japan share the universal principles of democracy, the rule of law and respect for fundamental human rights," Furuya told reporters Thursday, ahead of his departure from Haneda Airport in Tokyo. "We hope to continue interactions (with Taiwan)."

Former Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, who is expected to be appointed Chief Cabinet Secretary if Takaichi becomes Japan's new prime minister, initially planned to accompany Furuya on the Taiwan visit, but later canceled the plan.

