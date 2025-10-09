Jiji Press Photographer Chided for Improper Remarks at LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press Ltd. said Thursday that it has strictly reprimanded a photographer of its Photo Desk for making inappropriate remarks apparently related to new Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, when the photographer and other press members were waiting for Takaichi to show up to take photos at the LDP headquarters.

In a casual conversation, the Jiji Press photographer said, “I’ll bring down public approval ratings,” and “I’ll only release photos that will lower the approval ratings.”

Audio of the remarks was recorded during a live online broadcast, and the recording quickly went viral on social media.

The recording included other improper comments, but Jiji Press said these were not made by the photographer in question.

