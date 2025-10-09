Nobel Winner Kitagawa Believes in "Useful Uselessness"

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Susumu Kitagawa, a 74-year-old Japanese researcher who has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has words of Chinese thinker Zhuangzi to live by--something apparently useless is actually important.

A metal-organic framework, or MOF, also known as porous coordination polymer, developed by Kitagawa functions by absorbing gases into an empty space. The porous material with a myriad of nano-sized holes that looks like a jungle gym has the potential to help resolve environmental and energy problems.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday its decision to award this year's chemistry Nobel to Kitagawa, special professor at Kyoto University, and two other researchers "for the development of metal-organic frameworks."

"I have a lot to do," Kitagawa told a news conference at the university in western Japan on Thursday. "I think I'll look back on my research and immerse myself in feelings far in the future."

Before the press conference, he received a bouquet of flowers from people who greeted him with applause. With a cheerful expression, he said, "I hope this field will expand more and more, and not only academic but also various other needs will appear."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]