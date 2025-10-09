Japan Hails 1st Phase of Gaza Peace Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday welcomed the first phase of a peace plan aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza, which has been agreed upon by Israel and the Islamic group Hamas.

"It is an important step toward easing the situation and realizing a two-state solution," the top government spokesman told a press conference.

Praising the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey in mediating the agreement, Hayashi said that Japan will "actively contribute" to improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and supporting early reconstruction efforts.

