Mizuho to Raise Long-Term Prime Rate to 2.4 Pct

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Thursday that it will raise its long-term prime lending rate for October by 0.1 percentage point from the previous month to 2.4 pct, effective on Friday, in line with rising bond yields.

The Japanese bank decided to raise the long-term prime, a benchmark interest rate on loans of one year or longer extended to large companies, for the second consecutive month.

