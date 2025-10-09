Japan High Court Finds State Slashing Izumisano's Grants Illegal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that the central government's decision to cut its special tax grants to Izumisano due to the western Japan city's huge "furusato nozei" donation revenues was illegal.

Presiding Judge Kenji Maki dismissed an appeal by the central government.

According to the lower court ruling and other sources, the city in Osaka Prefecture raised about 49.8 billion yen in donations in fiscal 2018, the largest amount among the local governments in Japan under the furusato nozei hometown donation program.

The central government later enforced a revised internal affairs ministry ordinance that takes donation revenues into account in the calculation of special tax grants. Accordingly, special grants to Izumisano in fiscal 2019 were reduced 89 pct from the previous year to about 53 million yen, excluding disaster-related funds.

Izumisano filed in 2020 a lawsuit seeking the nullification of the central government's decision to reduce its grants to the city.

