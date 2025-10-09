INTERVIEW: DPFP Negative about Joining LDP-Led Coalition for Now

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The condition for the Democratic Party for the People to join the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition is the fulfillment of agreements between the three parties, including the abolition of a provisional gasoline tax rate, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said in an interview with Jiji press on Thursday.

Tamaki virtually ruled out the possibility of his party joining the coalition at the start of an extraordinary session of the Diet.

He also rejected the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's proposal to nominate a unified opposition candidate for prime minister, saying that such a move would "betray the people's expectations."

"Trust won't be built (between his party and the coalition) unless we see the realization" of the tax abolition and the raising of the 1.03-million-yen threshold for paying income tax, Tamaki said. "Implementing them is the major premise" for his party to join the coalition, he added.

"We would have various possibilities after building trust," Tamaki also said. But he added, "Our agreements have not been fulfilled." He indicated that his party will closely watch the LDP's moves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]